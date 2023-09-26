Bronny James' tenure with USC basketball is back on track after he suffered cardiac arrest. The highly touted prospect and oldest child of LeBron James has made it back to the court but his return status still remains uncertain after suffering such a scary medical emergency.

James was not with the USC basketball team as it went through its first practice of the season, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Head coach Andy Enfield said that the program “can't comment on anything medically” but still had plenty of positive things to say about one of his key new recruits. He said that Bronny is “doing very well” and that he's around the team when he gets the chance.

“He's around when he can be,” Enfield said, via ESPN. “And he's getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete.”

James is already acclimating himself well to USC and is making a huge impression on his coach and teammates. Enfield is excited to add him to a talented group that includes No. 1 recruiting prospect Isaiah Collier and DJ Rodman, the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

“We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team,” Enfield said, via ESPN. “But that'll be all sorted out. He's the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you're around them, that's the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it's contagious. So that's why we'll miss that here until he gets back. But he's certainly a big part of our team.”

USC basketball's 2023-24 season begins with a matchup against Kansas State on Monday, November 6 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.