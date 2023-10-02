Back in July, Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice with the USC Trojans ahead of his freshman year. Thankfully, Bronny is trending in the right direction with his recovery and on Monday, The King himself offered a positive update on the 18-year-old.

Via Ben Golliver:

“He has began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. It was a successful surgery that he had. He’s on the up and up.”

Also, James said the 2023-24 season is dedicated to Bronny after the incident during the summer, per Golliver. It was definitely a scary scene but thankfully, the younger James looks set to be healthy for the upcoming college campaign where he'll look to play a key part in USC's success.

There's still buzz about Bronny playing with his father LeBron James in the Association before it's said and done. Despite the cardiac arrest, he's still projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But, that'll all depend on what Bronny's minutes will look like with the Trojans and how quickly he can adapt to the college game.

As for Bron and the Lakers, they will be looking to get one step further in 2023-24 after making the Western Conference Finals last season. The organization managed to bring in some nice pieces to complement James and Anthony Davis too, signing Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes while re-signing the likes of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.