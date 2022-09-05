The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits.

A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr. is currently makings its rounds on social media. In it, James is seen helping his new teammate out in an offseason workout session along with LA assistant coach Phil Handy (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

LeBron James and Phil Handy working on footwork with new Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. 🏀 (via @94feetofgame) pic.twitter.com/4RIhxkHzBQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

More of LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr.’s workout 👀 pic.twitter.com/mG6atR9EnJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

It doesn’t seem like there are any other Lakers players on the court with LeBron and Brown in the clip. It looks like this was a 1-on-1 session between James and his new teammate, along with some members of LA’s coaching staff.

Troy Brown Jr. is by no means a star, and he likely won’t be the X-Factor that leads the Lakers to glory this coming season. However, the 23-year-old does have some potential, and the fact that LeBron James is taking the time to help him with his game could be an indication of how highly The King thinks of his new teammate.

For his part, this is without a doubt a milestone occasion in Brown’s career. Having played with the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls in the first four years of his career, the former 15th overall pick has had his fair share of superstar teammates. However, there’s just no one like LeBron James, and for Brown to have the opportunity to gain some invaluable knowledge from him is something that is not to be taken lightly.