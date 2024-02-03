Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams reveals locker room story from his time in L.A. with Kobe Bryant.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams was one of the many players who got to take the hardwood with the late Kobe Bryant. There's been a surplus of stories around Bryant's time with the Lakers, and Williams adds to that record with a story he revealed to Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast. O'Neal asked about his time with Bryant and the Lakers, questioning whether it was true that Bryant once took Williams' and Nick Young's Nike Kobe shoes after a loss.

“Cleaned that shit out. Cleaned that shit out. This was the same rant [after] we got blew out in Portland and he went down the line one at a time and told everybody what the fuck was wrong with him,” said Williams, via X. “He went down the line, he skipped me, Metta World Peace and Brandon Bass. Everybody else got it. Everybody else got smoke… We came in the next day for practice. And I don't know if Carlos was the equipment manager for y'all. But Carlos come in, coolest ever. And he just start racking Kobe's out of motherfucker's locker. So me and Nick Young sitting there like, what you doing? And Carlos said, ‘Kobe said he don't want y'all wearing his shoes, y'all motherfuckers soft.”

This just adds to the collective of Kobe Bryant stories that show his mentality and love for the game. Bryant once said, it's not that he loves winning, it's that he hates losing. He saw a weak atmosphere around the Lakers locker room and decided to put his foot forward as the veteran in Los Angeles.

Memories of Bryant will continue to live on from the players he impacted and every fan who was able to witness his greatness. Every story and every shoe, even if Williams doesn't get to wear them, will be in remembrance of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.