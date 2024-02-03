Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is sharing a funny story about the time he tried to play a joke on Kobe Bryant.

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is revealing a funny story about his time on the team with the late star Kobe Bryant. O'Neal says he was admonished by other Lakers legends for attempting to haze Bryant.

“I hazed Kobe one time and it's like the FBI came to my room the next morning,” O'Neal said, per his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq. “They was like, ‘he’s off limits.’ I was like, what you mean he off limits? Like he off limits…Jerry West came down, Mitch Kupchak, Magic brought his punk ass down like hey man leave him alone.”

O'Neal and Bryant played together for the Lakers from 1996-2004. The pair won three NBA Championships together in Los Angeles, before O'Neal left the team to join the Miami Heat before the 2004-5 season. Bryant finished his career in Los Angeles, winning two more titles before retiring in 2016. O'Neal would win another championship with the Heat in 2006.

Both players would go on to be considered two of the best to ever play the game. Bryant finished his career with 33,643 points, along with more than 7,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists for the Lakers. O'Neal retired with 28,596 total points and more than 13,000 rebounds.

One wonders how the hazing would have gone if O'Neal was allowed to do it. The big man is known for having a sense of humor, which he brought to the big screen in his movie career, as well as his TV career as an analyst. He has even appeared on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. Fans can forever speculate what O'Neal would have done to Bryant.

