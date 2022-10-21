Magic Johnson sends heartfelt message to Dikembe Mutombo ahead of treatment for brain tumor

Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent a heartfelt message to NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo ahead of his treatment for a brain tumor.

“Wishing my good friend and brother Dikembe Mutombo a speedy recovery and sending him a lot of prayers as he begins treatment on his brain tumor,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “From everybody in the NBA and around the world, get well soon!”

It was announced earlier this month that Dikembe Mutombo was being treated for a brain tumor. The Hall of Famer’s news drew reactions from all over the NBA world.

Another Lakers’ former star, Pau Gasol, wished Dikembe Mutombo a speedy recovery.

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery, dear Dikembe. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” Gasol wrote on Twitter.

Principal owner of the Atlanta Hawks, Tony Ressler, sent a message to Mutombo following the initial news.

“The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor. We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family.”

The NBA world is wishing the best for Dikembe Mutombo. He is remembered as one of the best basketball players to ever play the game, however, he’s also regarded as an excellent human being. We will continue to monitor Mutombo’s journey as he faces this brain tumor.