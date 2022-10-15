fbpx
NBA Twitter sends heartfelt messages to Dikembe Mutombo amid news of brain tumor battle

After news surfaced of basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo battling brain tumor, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and many other athletes and fans took to social media to show their support to the NBA legend.

On Saturday, the NBA released a statement revealing Mutombo’s health battle. He is now “undergoing treatment” for the brain tumor, but he remains in “good spirits as he begins treatment.”

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta …,” the statement added. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Pau Gasol was among the first athletes to react to the news, as he sent his love and prayers for Dikembe Mutombo and his family. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns followed suit, with the latter telling the NBA icon to “kick that tumors ass.”

Former NBA head coach George Karl also said he is thinking of Mutombo before saying “F cancer.” The Atlanta Hawks, where Mutombo spent five seasons, also showed their support and expressed belief that “he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court.”

Other fans honored Dikembe Mutombo for his humanitarian works as they share their thoughts and prayers for his battle.

Our thoughts and prayers for Dikembe Mutombo’s fast recovery. Do the finger wag and say no no no to that tumor, Dikembe!

