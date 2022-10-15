NBA Twitter sends heartfelt messages to Dikembe Mutombo amid news of brain tumor battle

After news surfaced of basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo battling brain tumor, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and many other athletes and fans took to social media to show their support to the NBA legend.

On Saturday, the NBA released a statement revealing Mutombo’s health battle. He is now “undergoing treatment” for the brain tumor, but he remains in “good spirits as he begins treatment.”

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta …,” the statement added. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Pau Gasol was among the first athletes to react to the news, as he sent his love and prayers for Dikembe Mutombo and his family. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns followed suit, with the latter telling the NBA icon to “kick that tumors ass.”

Praying for a full and speedy recovery, dear Dikembe. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family 🙏 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 15, 2022

Kick That Tumors Ass @officialmutombo ❤️ — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 15, 2022

🙏🏽💪🏽❤️ Dikembe — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 15, 2022

Former NBA head coach George Karl also said he is thinking of Mutombo before saying “F cancer.” The Atlanta Hawks, where Mutombo spent five seasons, also showed their support and expressed belief that “he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court.”

Thinking of Dikembe today! F cancer. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 15, 2022

On behalf of Principal Owner Tony Ressler: The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor. (1/2) — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 15, 2022

Other fans honored Dikembe Mutombo for his humanitarian works as they share their thoughts and prayers for his battle.

Thoughts with Dikembe Mutombo and his family as he’s undergoing treatment for a brain tumor 🙏….remember the time in 2018 when he flew an 8-year-old boy from the Democratic Republic of Congo to L.A. to pay for his tumor removal pic.twitter.com/3nYUejKM4C — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 15, 2022

Praying for former Knick Dikembe Mutombo as he undergoes surgery for a brain tumor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EO3Bvcucgs — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) October 15, 2022

Dikembe Mutombo is the best of us… https://t.co/WhKp7KXtod — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 15, 2022

Just wanted to take a minute and wish the best to Dikembe Mutombo who’s been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Kick its ass Dikembe pic.twitter.com/wo5Aebz66l — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 15, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers for Dikembe Mutombo’s fast recovery. Do the finger wag and say no no no to that tumor, Dikembe!