Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers gave Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hell in the finals of the women’s NCAA tournament championship game on Sunday. Reese came up huge for the Tigers, as she dropped a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, leaving everyone, including Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson amazed.

“Congratulations to Angel Reese for recording her 34th double double, the most in NCAA history!” Johnson tweeted right after Angel Reese and the Tigers pulled off a 102-85 victory.

The Tigers were the underdogs heading into the matchup versus Iowa, but they made it clear early in the contest that it should’ve been the other way around. Reese and the Tigers beat Clark and company in Iowa’s own game — by shooting the lights out. The Tigers finished the game with a 54.3 field goal percentage and a 64.7 percent success rate on their 3-point attempts, going 11-for-17 from behind the arc. The Hawkeyes, the top-scoring team in the nation, were still able to get more than 80 points, but Angel Reese and his team made sure that they were going to put up more by taking advantage of Iowa’s suspect defense and by simply striking the iron while it’s hot.

Clark still got 30 points on the strength of an incredible 8-for-19 shooting from the 3-point region, but her output was clearly not enough to tow the Hawkeyes to a victory.

This is the first time ever in the history of LSU women’s basketball program that it won the NCAA tournament championship game.