When Angel Reese mocked Caitlin Clark after LSU basketball beat Iowa in the women’s national championship game, many hoops fans were quick to call her “classless” for the gesture. Fortunately, several fans and supporters came to her defense.

For those who missed it, in the closing seconds of LSU’s 105-82 win, Reese did the “You can’t see me gesture” to Clark and then pointed at her ring finger to tell her rival that she now has a ring and the Hawkeyes star has none.

Of course Iowa and Clark’s fans went berserk over the disrespectful gesture and called out Reese. Many argued that its inappropriate and unpolished, while others criticized Reese for talking trash when she was absolutely outshined by Clark despite the loss. The LSU forward had a 15-point, 10-rebound game, while Iowa’s superstar finished with 30 points, two boards and eight dimes.

This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023

Classless Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/7bnTmKnBwS — Sarah Stephas (@SStephas) April 2, 2023

As mentioned, however, several others defended Angel Reese and her gesture. After all, when Caitlin Clark did the same John Cena-inspired act against Louisville in the Elite 8, many heaped praise on her and hailed her as a hero and true competitor. But now that the tables have turned, many were quick to vilify her.

It’s understandable that Clark has many fans of her own, but if she can mock others, then it’s only fair that she receives it as well.

If it wasn’t “classless” when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it. Let the women compete, it’s sports!! pic.twitter.com/lJpS1NId68 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 2, 2023

“Angel Reese has no class. Caitlin Clark was raised right.” pic.twitter.com/sWZJVh3Sek — KillaChem (@Flour_Ranger) April 2, 2023

Don’t get mad at Angel Reese doing this now if you loved it when Caitlin Clark did it. pic.twitter.com/MzdixORoQT — Colb (@___Colb___) April 2, 2023

To be fair to Reese, she and LSU have the bragging rights. They won and got the job done, and as we know in every other sport, talking trash is part of the competition. Clark and Iowa should know that as well.