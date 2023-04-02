Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese hit Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark with the ultimate trolling after the Tigers took down the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament women’s championship game on Sunday.

With the clock winding down and the game out of reach for Iowa, Reese knew it was the perfect opportunity to talk trash to Clark. As they were walking down the court, Reese pulled off the “You can’t see me” gesture before pointing out to her ring finger to signify that she’s about to get a ring and the Hawkeye star is not.

Angel Reese mocks Caitlin Clark

For those not in the know, Caitlin Clark also did the John Cena “You can’t see me” act during their Elite 8 game against Louisville earlier in the week. As Iowa Basketball was blowing out their rivals and with Clark unstoppable from long range, the 21-year-old trolled the Cardinals.

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3

Angel Reese and LSU have every right to troll their opponents for sure. Everyone knows bragging rights comes along with winning (not to mention the title) anyway. Besides, Caitlin Clark and Iowa are well aware of that since they did it to Louisville.

Sure enough, though, LSU basketball’s win in the final came with some controversy. A lot of people questioned the officiating, especially with Clark getting three fouls alone in the first half of the contest.

Despite the loss and the mockery from Reese, Iowa can still hold their heads high. They put up a good fight, with Clark going all out as well just to keep the Hawkeyes alive until LSU pulled away for good in the fourth quarter.