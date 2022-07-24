Malik Monk gets 100% real on playing 1 year with LeBron James, Lakers

Despite all the criticisms on LeBron James and the struggles the Los Angeles Lakers had in 2021-22, Malik Monk wouldn’t change anything about his lone year with the team.

After leaving LA and signing a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, Monk opened up about his time with the Lakers that saw him record a career year. He credited James for his incredible rise, noting how the 37-year-old pushed him elevate his game and take it to the next level.

“LeBron had a big part of everything. He had a big part in me coming to L.A,” Monk said, via TMZ. “It’s Bron, bro. He gon’ try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him.

“You got to play at a level he plays at. If not, you going to get surpassed. That’s why he’s so great.”

While a lot of people have been questioning whether LeBron James really makes his teammates better, Malik Monk certainly made a good point about how one needs to play at a higher level to thrive alongside him.

James is one of the best players to ever step foot on the NBA hardwood and playing with him means playing for the title. With that said, his teammates cannot slack off and let him do the heavy lifting since there will always be expectations of greatness.

Even though Monk has left the Lakers, the massive impact LeBron had on him and his career is abundantly clear.