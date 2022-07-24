The Los Angeles Lakers had few brights spots during their down 2021-22 season as LeBron James and co. failed to make the postseason. While few positives came out of their campaign, one was the emergence of young swingman Malik Monk.

Monk, 24, had his best NBA season with the Lakers by averaging career highs in most statistical categories, including scoring (13.8 points per game) and field goal percentage (47.3 percent).

While Monk eventually departed for better pay not too far away with the Sacramento Kings, he’s confident that there will be better days in La La Land come next season. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Monk was asked about whether the team led by trio LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will ultimately be able to figure it out.

“They grown men,” Monk said, via TMZ. “Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They all great.”

While he didn’t stick around to help the turnaround, he did credit LeBron James for helping propel him to even greater heights in his career.

“LeBron had a big part of everything,” Monk said when asked how James shaped his career. “He had a big part in me coming to L.A. It’s Bron, bro. He gon’ try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him. “You got to play at a level he plays at,” Monk added. “If not, you going to get surpassed. That’s why he’s so great.”

The Lakers have added a few new pieces surrounding LeBron and co. in Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, and Juan Toscano-Anderson, among others. They’ll need someone to step up and fill the void that Malik Monk did in his brief stint in purple and gold.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Westbrook will actually start the season in Hollywood or if there will be a trade that ships him out of town.