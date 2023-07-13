Los Angeles Lakers second-year player Max Christie had a great reaction to LeBron James returning for his 21st season.

At a press conference following a Summer League game, Christie said, “I'm not surprised… That dude is a superhuman. I'm excited to play with him again for another year,” per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

Playing alongside a legend of the game in LeBron James is only a positive for Christie. Christie added that LeBron plays “Hopefully as many years as he possibly can.”

The Lakers drafted Max Christie in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft after he played one season at Michigan State. In his rookie season with the Lakers, Christie was a role player for the team, playing in 41 regular season games and nine postseason games while averaging 12.5 minutes in his regular-season appearances.

LeBron James ended speculation about his possible retirement at the 2023 ESPY Awards Wednesday during his speech when he accepted the award for Best Record Breaking Performance for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jaabar as the NBA's all time leading scorer.

During his speech, LeBron said, “The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron also spoke about how he still very much loves the game of basketball, and coaching his sons only reinforces his passion for the game. “You know what brings me back every year? It's watching and coaching my boys and their teammates. I see those kids, and it brings me right back to why I play. Those kids get me back to where I need to be, just the pure love of his beautiful game.”

With Bronny set to enter USC for his freshman year right near LeBron and the Lakers, it's safe to say for Christie and LeBron fans that he isn't leaving the game any time soon.