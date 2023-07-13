The ESPYS took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and among the high-profile athletes in attendance was Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. James spoke at the event and announced that he isn't retiring just yet and will play in the 2023-24 NBA campaign. And LeBron James also provided an eye-opening take on a potential NBA team-up with his sons, Bronny James, and Bryce James, per an article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

“They're on their own basketball journey, and no matter how far they choose to go, they're not cheating the game. And that inspires me.

You know what brings me back every year? It's watching and coaching my boys and their teammates. I see those kids, and it brings me right back to why I play. Those kids get me back to where I need to be, just the pure love of his beautiful game.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James, 38, has played 20 years in the NBA and five as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances in the 2022-23 regular season (54 starts).

The Akron, Ohio native struggled to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — James' 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

At this juncture, it's very much a possibility that James will eventually team up with one or both of his sons once they reach the NBA. Here's to hoping that James gets to team up with his sons on the Lakers, though.