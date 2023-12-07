The L2M upheld a controversial LeBron James timeout call late during the Lakers NBA in-season tournament win vs. Suns.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been largely a success in its first season. One of the most hyped matchups of the quarterfinals was the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns highlighted by LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The Lakers advanced with a 106-103 win, but the game was not without controversy. LeBron James was granted a timeout late in the fourth quarter when it appeared the Lakers did not fully have possession of the ball. However, the call was later proven to be correct by the NBA’s Last Two Minute report as per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports.

NBA says timeout awarded to Lakers near the end of the Suns games was the correct call:https://t.co/pNhD30CJXw pic.twitter.com/FuhPiA5Tov — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) December 6, 2023

With the Suns trailing the Lakers, 105-103 and 11.2 seconds remaining the game, LeBron James called for timeout and was granted it despite the Lakers seemingly losing possession of the ball as Austin Reaves fell to the floor. Following the game, referee crew chief Josh Tiven explained that the ball was essentially palmed between Reaves’ hand and leg which constitutes maintaining possession of the ball, thus making the timeout call correct.

In any case, it was a fantastic game that was highlighted by two of the greatest players to ever play going head to head. James finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in 40 minutes of play while Durant finished with 31 points of his own, seven rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes.

The Lakers will now face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. The other two semifinalists are the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.