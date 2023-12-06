Suns star Kevin Durant believes that there is too much attention on the Lakers' controversial timeout in the aftermath of their defeat.

For much of the Phoenix Suns' quarterfinals clash against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night, it was a back-and-forth affair, with Kevin Durant and LeBron James, being the ageless wonders that they are, trading one haymaker after another, with each star dropping 31 points each. Even Austin Reaves stole the show with a clutch three-ball. But in the end, the taste that stayed in the mouths of many was the sour grapes that came from the controversial timeout call that bailed the Lakers out from a crucial turnover.

It appeared as though Durant and Devin Booker did well enough to force Reaves to cough the ball up, with Grayson Allen ready to pick up the scraps to tie the game at 105. But referee Tom Washington recognized James' motion for a timeout, causing plenty of outrage on social media.

Contrary to the dominant fan sentiment, however, Kevin Durant believes that there is too much attention on that one specific play even though the Suns didn't exactly lose the game due to that specific reason.

“That's not the ballgame. That's one play. It's a 48-minute game. I don't like to complain about calls,” Durant said after the Suns' 106-103 loss to the Lakers that knocked them out of the NBA In-Season Tournament, per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.

Indeed, Kevin Durant knows, throughout his years in the NBA, that there are plenty of things that they can't control on the basketball court, included in which is the officiating. Durant then said that the Suns must learn how to play through those kinds of adversity and not let it distract them from the task at hand.

“Sometimes the ref ain't gonna get it right. Sometimes it's on us to play through all that stuff and not worry about putting the game in the ref's hands,” Durant added.

While the near-turnover is a missed opportunity for the Suns, where they lost the game was in their inability to control the defensive glass, inability to take care of the basketball, and difficulty in guarding the Lakers on the interior. Now, those are things that Kevin Durant and company can improve upon moving forward as they put this crushing loss in the rearview mirror.