Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put together a solid all-around performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in the final game before the All-Star break. He scored 21 points — on 7-for-14 shooting from the field — grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists in the 120-102 Lakers win. So when Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit the Crypto.com Arena to play the Lakers on Thursday night, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

LeBron James injury status vs. Warriors

The Lakers have James listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Star big man Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 45 appearances this season (all starts).

James got off to a slow start to the season shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc but has re-found his touch from deep as of late. He’s shooting a respectable 34.9% from three over his last ten appearances.

The Lakers will have their hands full against the Warriors on Thursday, with or without James in the lineup. After all, at 29-29, the Warriors are fighting for their playoff lives. But with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.