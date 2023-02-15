The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Southern California to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dribble the ball with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Monday, the Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100. Significantly, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 34 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Jose Alvarado also had 14 points. The Pelicans shot 52.7 percent from the field. Likewise, they converted 88.9 percent of their free throws (16 of 18). New Orleans also had 13 steals. Somehow, they won despite losing the battle of the boards 53-43. The Pelicans must improve on that aspect.

The Lakers are coming off a 127-115 loss to the Portland Trailblazers. Unfortunately, they fell behind early, going down 34-19 after the first quarter and 65-46 at the half. Los Angeles could not muster a comeback. Ultimately, Malik Beasley led the way off the bench with 22 points. Anthony Davis added 19 points and 20 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell had 16 points. However, the Lakers shot just 44.2 percent from the field. The Lakers also shot only 32.4 percent from beyond the arc while allowing the Blazers to convert 48.9 percent of their 3-point shots.

The Pelicans come into this game with a record of 30-28 and are seventh in the Western Conference. Also, they are 10-18 on the road. The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson since January 4. Therefore, they are 7-14 since his injury and 13-16 overall without Williamson. The Lakers are 26-32 and 13th in the Western Conference. Moreover, they are 13-14 on the road. The Lakers have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games. Additionally, they are 1-1 since they made their new trades.

The Pelicans and Lakers have split the season series, with each winning a home game. Thus, the Lakers won 120-117 at home earlier this season, and the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 131-126 a few weeks ago in New Orleans.

Here are the Pelicans-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Lakers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +3.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN, SN-LA, BSNO

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PMPT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have had to navigate the loss of Williamson for the last month due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it has not been pretty. But it just got worse with the news that he suffered a setback in his recovery. Now, the Pelicans must continue to adjust without him and rely on the stars they have.

Ingram has been solid, averaging 22.3 points per game. Ultimately, he hopes to keep the momentum and lead New Orleans to victory. CJ McCollum is great, averaging 21.1 points per game. Significantly, he has been spotty at best. Valanciunas has been valuable due to his ability to grab rebounds. Also, he is averaging 14.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans rank 11th in field goal shooting percentage and 18th from beyond the arc. Additionally, they are 17th at the charity stripe. But the Pelicans are also 10th in rebounds, highlighting their ability on the boards. Sadly, they struggle to handle the ball. The Pelicans rank 21st in turnovers. Also, they are 23rd in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Also, they must stop the Lakers from getting hot.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread



LeBron James is back! Yes, he will return after missing the past three games with ankle soreness. But can he lift this Lakers team to victory? Substantially, there is plenty of work to do. The Lakers are four games behind the Pelicans and find themselves in an almost “must-win” situation. With 24 games left, every game is so valuable. Therefore, expect every battle the Lakers engage in to feel like a playoff game as they fight to make it up the standings.

James is joined by Davis, who is averaging 25.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Now, they also have Russell, who has averaged 15.5 points in his two games back in Los Angeles. Beasley has done all right in his debut in Los Angeles, averaging 13 points per game. Now, we will see if these “New Lakers” can continue to spark the team.

The Lakers are 10th in field goal shooting percentage but only 26th in 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they are 18th from the free-throw line. The Lakers dominate the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. However, they are 16th in turnovers and 18th in blocked shots.

The Lakers can cover the spread if their shooters can convert their chances. Moreover, they cannot allow 3-point shots to go in again.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The return of James boosts the Lakers. Therefore, expect the Lakers to emerge and ride this game to victory.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)