The TBS and TNT All-Star Game broadcast featured the “Inside the NBA” crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley. They were also joined by Golden State Warriors’ star and fellow TNT crew member Draymond Green on the broadcast, with Green working as a sideline reporter. However, Green and Barkley got into a heated argument after the Hall of Famer called the Warriors “cooked,” quotes via the New York Post’s Jenna Lemoncelli.

“I hate to say it, but the Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley said.

Draymond Green, in expected fashion, fired back at Barkley.

“That’s crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Green said. “You said it every year. You said it every year since I’ve been in the league.”

Barkley then doubled down on his claim.

“That’s not true, but y’all are cooked now… y’all are done… I’m telling you, y’all are done,” Barkley stated.

Draymond Green later flexed on Barkley for having more rings than the former 76ers, Suns, and Rockets star.

The argument continued on for a long while with the other “Inside the NBA” members chiming in on occasion. But this argument was clearly between Green and Barkley, who are both never afraid to say exactly what is on their minds.

Barkley is no stranger to arguing with Shaq on live TV. He also gets into it with Kenny Smith at times, but his primary opponent tends to be O’Neal. But Draymond Green may become another competitor when on the show alongside Barkley based on this latest interaction.