Fortnite will be adding characters from CAPCOM’s horror zombie shooter Resident Evil to its ever-growing roster of skins soon, leaks suggest.

Fortnite Resident Evil Skins

The leak came in a tweet, simply captioned “FORTNITE x RESIDENT EVIL,” with a screencap of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield’s supposed in-game character models standing in front of Fortnite’s classic blue background.

This comes shortly after the Resident Evil 4 remake “Chainsaw Demo” was made available following the CAPCOM March 2023 Spotlight. An official reveal for these Fortnite skins, if true, might be tied to and can be expected near Resident Evil 4’s release date – March 24, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S.

RE4 initially released in 2005 for the GameCube, and garnered critical acclaim for its multiple aspects. It won multiple Game of the Year awards, ported to multiple platforms, and sold over 11 million copies. It popularized the “over-the-shoulder” third-person-view, something we still see nowadays in games such as Dead Space and The Last of Us. It revolves around special agent Leon S. Kennedy as he sorties onto a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, the U.S. President’s daughter, after she was kidnapped by a cult in Spain.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 also dropped earlier today, featuring changes to the map, an all-new battle pass, and confirming another huge crossover with Attack On Titan. The trailer featured Eren Yeager fully equipped with the 3D Maneuver Gear ready to slice his enemies.

Fortnite x Attack on Titan – Eren Yeager 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRGgUJw4oT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2023

Donald Mustard, Epic Games Chief Creative Officer, also pointed out a scene in the trailer which might be a hint as to one of the crossovers that Fortnite will get next. During the trailer, a character on a motorcycle drift around a corner, an action strikingly similar to an iconic shot in Akira.

The massive Fortnite update includes the addition of a smart pistol, pipes that players can grind on to get from one POI to another, multiple Japanese and “neo-Tokyo” themed POIs, and a Futuristic Katana Mythic. More shop sections have also been added: