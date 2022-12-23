By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA.

The good news for the Lakers is that both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook should be available to play on Friday when they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Both stars have been tagged as probable for Friday’s tilt, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, we should all expect LeBron and Russ to be available for that game.

James is currently dealing with soreness in his left ankle, which is the same injury that kept him out of Monday’s embarrassing 26-point loss against the Suns. The problem does not sound serious, but it wouldn’t be surprising if this same injury forces him to sit out a game or two down the road.

Westbrook, on the other hand, has been unable to suit up for two straight games due to soreness in his left foot. It sounds like Russ has been able to recover in time for Friday’s matchup, and he should be good to go against the Hornets.

Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) has been tagged as questionable for Friday’s matchup, which will likely mean that that would be his third straight missed game. Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) joins Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) on the sidelines after both players were tagged as out against Charlotte.