Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to his cheesy musings about himself. Heading into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, James was back at it again with some of his social media shenanigans.

LeBron James recently posted an admittedly cool image of himself getting some shots up in an empty Golden 1 Center on his official Instagram account. However, fans on social media, ever the sleuths, noticed that James (or whoever handles his IG) covered the letter “S” in the word “KINGS” that was prominent on the arena’s ticker in the background.

As is the case with almost everything on Twitter, the reaction to James’ funny edit was divisive. Some feared that The King just gave the Kings some unnecessary bulletin board material that could backfire should the Lakers lose on Wednesday night. (And that is indeed what happened after the Kings beat the Lakers, 134-120.)

However, some fans were in awe of LeBron James’ sheer audacity to do such a thing.

Meanwhile, others didn’t even care about the optics of what James just pulled off. Some called out James’ blatantly rushed edit, with the cover up on the letter “S” looking like it was done by a scribbling eight-year old who just learned how to use a cellphone.

At the end of the day, LeBron James may be The King, but the Kings will take their seat on the throne, at least for one night.