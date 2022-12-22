By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such obvious mistake, but instead of getting it corrected, the referee slapped him with his second technical foul of the night leading to his ejection.

De'Aaron Fox was given his second technical foul, and subsequently ejected for pleading his case on this non-foul call pic.twitter.com/2g009NS16F — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 22, 2022

After the contest, which saw the Kings take the 134-120 win, De’Aaron Fox took to Twitter to air his grievances about the call. While he did not go into detail what he told the official after the no-call, he did hint the message he wanted to get through.

“Officials get really upset when you tell them not to ref the score,” Fox wrote.

Of course complaining to referees always gets a player a technical foul and, eventually, forces him to be thrown out. It happened to both Luka Doncic (against the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Ja Morant (against the Oklahoma City Thunder) in recent days. Doncic was even giving two quick technical fouls and ejected for just one complaint.

Still, considering the competitive nature in the NBA, the referees also can’t afford to make mistakes and then expect the players to be cool with it. It remains to be seen how the NBA plans to address this concerning trend, but clearly, it’s not helping the kind of product they want to put on the court.