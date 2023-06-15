After almost two years since it's initial release, Legend Bowl is finally coming to consoles.

In case you've never heard of it, Legend Bowl is a football-game with graphics and gameplay inspired by throwback football games of the past. It originally launched on Steam and GOG back on November 27, 2020 in Early Access. The official release date was September 2nd, 2021. The game was developed and published by Super Pixel Games.

And now, almost two years later, anyone with a gaming console can check it out.

What is Legend Bowl?

In this football-simulation game, you can create teams, edit players, manage a franchise mode and take your team to the top. The gameplay is a blend of retro football arcade-style games with a bit of inspiration from modern ones. There's a wide variety of game modes to choose from, including:

Exhibition

Tournament

Franchise

Training Camp

And don't be fooled by its retro-style graphics. Legend Bowl has a lot of in-depth gameplay features such as different catches, tackles, different offensive and defensive formations, etc.

Franchise mode has retirements, free agency, player progression, and even 7 round drafts. The tournament mode takes 16 of the 32 teams and pits them against each other. You take control of, or create your own coach as you manage the team to victory.

There's also a realistic weather patterns, and day cycles as your game progresses. In some ways Legend Bowl has more depth to it than current Madden NFL titles. We can thank developer Super Pixel Games for that. There's even referees on the field, that's taken for granted in a lot of football video games.

Also worth noting is the game's extensive customization suite, where you can customize just about anything from players, team uniforms, and team logos.

Consoles and Release Date

There's no confirmed release date for Legend Bowl on consoles, but the developers confirm that it will drop sometime this summer. So while you're waiting for NFL kickoff, you can enjoy some retro-style football.

Legend Bowl will release for all major platforms. That includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Also worth noting is the game being on sale on GOG, if you're interested.

For more information on Legend Bowl and other sports games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.