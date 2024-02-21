Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will take on Real Salt Lake for their season opener. The hyped-up Miami team has a chance to show what they are truly made of.

Lionel Messi's debut in the MLS was the most anticipated start in the history of the league. Messi lived up to the hype, and he had some massive moments for Inter Miami. The season didn't go exactly as planned, though. Messi didn't join the team until well into the season, and he suffered through some injury issues. It led to Miami failing to make the playoffs. Now that he has a full season to work with, expectations are sky-high.

Messi and Miami's season is about to start, and we will explain how you can watch their season opener in this article.

When and where is Inter Miami's season opener?

Lionel Messi will play in the season opener on Wednesday, February 21. Inter Miami will be taking on Real Salt Lake at 8 p.m. ET. It is a home game for Miami, whose stadium name was recently changed to Chase Stadium.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake

Inter Miami's game against Real Salt Lake will not be on TV. Instead, it will be on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, as will be every single MLS game this year.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Stadium — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Odds: Inter Miami -195

Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake storylines

As is the case with anything related to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is the big story for the team. In limited action with the team last year, he led them to a League Cup victory and also was awarded the Ballon d'Or award. That brought a lot of hype to an MLS team that was previously bottom-dwellers in the league.

With a full season ahead of him, Messi is now expected to bring an MLS Cup to the team. He will have the help to do it, too. Miami has three other FC Barcelona alumni. Their newest addition is Luis Suarez.

If Messi didn't bring enough attention to the club, Suarez certainly will. He is one of the most polarizing figures and biggest villains in the history of soccer. He is most known for biting opponents, which is something he has gotten in trouble for on multiple occasions. Suarez does have a history as one of the most talented players in the world, though. His best days are likely behind him, but he was at his best when teamed up with Messi, so their reunion may rejuvenate Suarez.

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are the other former Barcelona players on the squad. They played with Messi for Miami last year, and they ensure that the team has the most star-studded roster in the MLS.

Miami has tons of scoring ability, and they are a fun and flashy team. Their first regular season opponent is somewhat the antithesis of that. Real Salt Lake is known for a gritty style of play, and they will not be an easy team to beat.

They also have plenty of talent. Diego Luna and Cristian Arango are two of the best players in the MLS. Additionally, Salt Lake is also one of the best passing teams in the league, as was illustrated by their 337 key passes last year. That number ranked fourth in the MLS.

Miami's first test against Salt Lake will be a great chance to show what they are really made of. For MLS standards, Miami has all of the talent in the world on paper, but they will have to prove that they still have what it takes to sustain winning.