Two-thirds of MSN back together again!

Superstar striker Luis Suarez coming to MLS, signing with Inter Miami in a move that will reunite the Uruguayan hitman with his former Barcelona frontline partner, Lionel Messi.

“Oficial: Bienvenido a casa, @LuisSuarez9,” the official Inter Miami Twitter/x account posted on Friday. “We have signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer season!”

Suarez is one of the best offensive players of his generation, scoring 471 professional goals and tallying 263 assists for Nacional in his home country, Groningen, and Ajax in the Netherlands, Liverpool in England, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in Spain, and most recently, Grêmio in Brazil.

Upon signing with his new team, Suarez talked of winning more titles in MLS.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality,” Suarez said, in Spanish.

At 36, Suarez’s best days are behind him, but reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in MLS could rejuvenate his scoring touch. The pair played together at Barca on the famed MSN front line (Messi, Suarez, and Neymar) from 2014-20. During that time, Suarez enjoyed the best scoring touch of his career, slotting home 195 goals in 283 appearances.

Luis Suarez is as controversial as he is talented

MLS and David Beckham’s Inter Miami also get a player in Luis Suarez with a history of controversy as well.

In the 2010 World Cup, the striker purposefully knocked a ball away from Uruguay’s goal with his hand, earning him a red card vs. Ghana. However, the African nation missed the ensuing penalty, and Uruguay won the game thanks to Suarez’s shenanigans.

What Suarez is most known for, though, is biting opponents (yes, you read that correctly). The accomplished goal-scorer has been suspended not once, not twice, but three times for biting-related incidents.