Inter Miami, led by football legend Lionel Messi, is the overwhelming favorite in the betting market to clinch the 2024 MLS Cup title

Inter Miami, led by football legend Lionel Messi, is the overwhelming favorite in the betting market to clinch the 2024 MLS Cup title, reported by Sporting News. Despite finishing second-bottom in the Eastern Conference last season, expectations are sky-high for Messi and Inter Miami, with +250 odds, a significant lead over other clubs.

Defending champions Columbus Crew (+800 odds) and Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati trail behind in the odds, reflecting the market's anticipation of Inter Miami's dominance. According to FanDuel, Inter Miami is the favorite in various categories, including winning the MLS Cup title, reaching the final, claiming the Supporters' Shield, and finishing atop the Eastern Conference table.

However, the lofty expectations placed on Inter Miami are met with skepticism. The squad faces defensive challenges, having conceded 54 goals in the previous season and making questionable decisions in the transfer market, such as trading their best defender, Kamal Miller. Defensive struggles continued in preseason, raising concerns about their ability to withstand opponents' attacks.

The fitness of key players, especially Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, remains a significant question mark. Both players have faced fitness concerns even before the season's commencement, with the demanding MLS schedule adding to the challenge. Messi's ongoing cartilage problem and new signing Luis Suarez's chronic knee issue raise doubts about their ability to consistently contribute throughout the season.

Despite acquiring new talents like Julian Gressel, Nicolas Freire, and Federico Redondo, critics argue that Inter Miami's squad remains inadequate to address the team's weaknesses adequately. The upcoming season will undoubtedly test Messi's influence and the squad's ability to navigate the challenges posed by fitness, defensive issues, and the competitive nature of MLS.

As Inter Miami prepares for the 2024 season, the spotlight is on whether Lionel Messi can lead the team to glory and overcome the obstacles that lie ahead. The journey begins in late February, and fans, critics, and the betting market will closely monitor the South Florida side's quest for success.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!