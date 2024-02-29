Following the Taylor Swift character release a few weeks back, RoboSquad Revolution is back at it again with yet another parody character, this time of Lionel Messi, as his lookalike character makes its debut in the game as Lionel Striker.
One of football's biggest stars will be moving on from his career kicking soccer balls to kicking robot ass in this new role in the game. Armed with weapons and gadgets as well as with robotic limbs, Lionel Striker is here to blow robots to smithereens.
He now joins the likes of Country Pop Princess Saylor Twist and King of Rock and Roll Pelvis Wrexley as the roster of parody characters grows within RoboSquad Revolution. Here's to hoping that we'll see more of these sports icons joining the arena and blowing robots to pieces. We don't want Striker to go at it all alone!
RoboSquad Revolution is an Early Access free-to-play multiplayer third-person arena shooter that launched back in November. It features many wacky characters and some pop culture-adjacent totally-legally-distinct skins for the player's avatar. In the game, players take part in the Robot Revolution as an insurgent robot marching in the name of rebellion against their human overlords. It's available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.