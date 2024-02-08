Taylor Swift's Bizzaro version Saylor Twist is more than happy to shoot you with a gun if you question her awards wins again.

Taylor Swift made history at the recent Grammys by being the first artist to win four Album of the Year awards. However, a lot of people aren't happy with the win, and we imagine this made Taylor Swift many enemies. Swifties, too, definitely gained new enemies as they tried to justify Taylor's win with her Midnight album.

Well, we've got news for you, haters. Taylor Swift – or at least her bizzaro counterpart Saylor Twist – is ready to bust your butt in RoboSquad Revolution.

Equipped with a gun and ready to shoot at robot parts, Saylor Twist debuted yesterday in RoboSquad Revolution, a very odd timing indeed. This version of the Grammy-winning artist tries to hide her robot limbs with her boyfriend's NFL jacket and with a white beanie, but we know that even though she's shooting at robots, deep inside, Saylor Twist is a robot herself.

Saylor Twist joins the King of Rock and Roll Pelvis Wrexley in the revolution, making them two artist-derived skins in the game. Meanwhile, tech bros can also enjoy playing as their overlords as either Elias Tusk or Clark Suckerberg, disguising their robot faces as the world's leading tech geniuses.

RoboSquad Revolution is giving Palworld a run for its money with its borderline suable game models.

RoboSquad Revolution is an Early Access free-to-play multiplayer third-person arena shooter. It features many wacky characters and some pop culture-adjacent totally-legally-distinct skins for the player's avatar. In the game, players take part in the Robot Revolution as an insurgent robot marching in the name of rebellion against their human overlords.

Take that, Midnight haters!