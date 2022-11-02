D’Andre Swift gets concerning update from Dan Campbell after loss to Dolphins

D’Andre Swift finally made his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home, but it appears that he is not yet back to his 100 percent form. Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Swift might have been a little bit over-utilized in the Dolphins game (h/t Benjamin Raven of Mlive.com).

“We probably gave Swift one too many carries. We love Swift. Glad he’s out there. But he’s not back,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. “He’s given us what he has. But it’s just not, you know. And so maybe give another one of those carries to Jamaal. These are things you go through and you learn, and figure out what you can do better.

D’Andre Swift missed three games from Weeks 4 to 7 because of a shoulder injury and even with extra rest in Week 6 due to a Lions bye, the running back still is still apparently working his way back to his top form. Against the Dolphins, D’Andre Swift rushed just five times for a mere total of six yards, though, he was able to do more damage downfield, with five catches for 27 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Nevertheless, it is encouraging for the Lions that D’Andre Swift has already played in Week 8 and that he did not seem to have aggravated his injury or picked up a new one.

D’Andre Swift and the Lions are in a five-game losing streak, which they hope to finally snap this coming Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Gren Bay Packers, who are also on a free fall.