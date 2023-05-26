Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has found himself answering a lot of questions lately. The latest revolved around a tweet he liked that suggested a trade scenario for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson back in March.

Social media activity can be overblown, but there is also no reason for a player to even go down that road. Many believe such an action is innocuous and merely endorsing the talent of Jackson. Williams should be able to resist clicking a button, however, especially when current QB Jared Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

Fans will be happy to hear that there is apparently no animosity between the two players.

“No it was no shot at Jared Goff, I love Goff,” Williams told the media at OTAs Thursday, via Nolan Bianchi of Detroit News. “We’ve got a perfect relationship. It’s just a liked tweet. It’s just social media. It’s Twitter.”

Not to pile on the young wideout, but if a liked tweet is so insignificant then there really is no point in even performing the action that everyone can see and then run with. Still, he has other things to worry about right now.

Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season for gambling (non-football related) at the team’s facility. It is another speed bump for the 2022 first-round pick, who missed most of last year while recovering from a torn ACL. Detroit has a lot of faith in the 22-year-old’s ability and expects him to be an important part of the offense when he officially suits up.

While he may not be a former MVP like Lamar Jackson, Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdown passes last season. He is capable of ending the Lions’ postseason drought and unlocking Williams’ ample potential.

Hopefully, the entire franchise can move forward without any more distractions. The stakes are too high this year.