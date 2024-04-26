The Oregon football team has a big year ahead as the 2024 season will be their first in the Big Ten. The Ducks lost some good talent from last year's squad, but they have done a good job in the transfer portal this offseason, and they are expected to be one of the best teams in the conference. One transfer that Oregon landed is wide receiver Evan Stewart from Texas A&M football. He has a chance to make a big impact on the offense.
Evan Stewart was with the Texas A&M football team for two years before deciding to transfer over to Oregon football. A lot went into that decision, and one big factor was the opportunity for growth far away from home.
“Coming out of high school, I just didn't see myself moving that far away from home,” Evan Stewart said on Thursday, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I wanted to be close to my pops and my mom was in Memphis at the time. So, it was like me moving across the world or across the country at least, it just wasn't really clicking in my head. But, after being at A&M and being close to home and stuff, and seeing my parents and all my family, it was more like in order to grow you've got to take it a little bit out of the box.”
Stewart hasn't been with the Ducks for very long, but so far, he is loving it in Eugene.
“I just wanted to be in a great program that had order and [structure],” Stewart added. “I got here and everything is in order. Honestly, everything is so much better here. I love it here.”
Things are going well for Evan Stewart at Oregon
When a player transfers to a new program, the transition can sometimes be difficult. It is a big change for a college athlete. So far, it sounds like Evan Stewart's transition has been extremely smooth.
“He's talented, but when it comes to what entices you about bringing people into our organization, the first thing we think about is what type of person is,” Oregon football wide receiver coach Junior Adams said. “What's his character? And his character checks out, he's a good person. So when he did come in here, and he got into camp, I mean, it was it was a seamless transition.”
Stewart is getting good reviews from his coaches, and he is liking what he sees from them as well. Stewart had a lot of good things to say about offensive coordinator Will Stein.
“I was like ‘Hold on, how is there two of them? They're getting the ball to both their receivers,'” Stewart said in regards seeing two Oregon receivers on national leaderboards. “Will Stein was dialing it up. After he sent me the playbook, I understood why they were doing what they were doing. He's definitely got some plays up his sleeve and definitely knows how to utilize his players for sure.”
Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, so the Ducks have to replace him. Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel is expected to be the starter, but Evan Stewart has seen good things from all the QBs.
“All the quarterbacks have shown me great potential, honestly,” Stewart said. “I'm glad to have a quarterback. In high school I had a middle linebacker throwing to me. When I got to A&M, it was like five different quarterbacks rotating. Being here, all of them are pretty good.”
Stewart should be able to flourish in this Oregon offense. He wants the ball, and he wants to show off everything that he can do.
“That ball. I'm trying to get them passes,” Stewart said. “At A&M, we were moving the ball, but we weren't complete as we could be, and we definitely thought we were going to be better. That's nothing taken away from anybody, but it's just how it turned out. Coming here, we definitely have a lot. …I just want to show [everyone that] I'm a jack of all trades, and put it on film. I can go up and get it like a big receiver. I can move like a little receiver. I have great hands. I'm very quick and very fast.”
The 2024 Oregon football season should be a fun one, and Stewart should be a big contributor on offense.