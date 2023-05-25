Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After his rookie season was marred by an injury, Jameson Williams’ second season with the Detroit Lions will begin with a suspension. As Williams prepares to step away from the Lions, the wide receiver opened up about his mentality entering his upcoming suspension.

Williams was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The WR said he “was sick,” when he found out about the suspension, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Furthermore, Williams said he is determined to “be the player he has always been,” once he returns to the field.

Questions about the suspension came after the Lions’ Thursday practice session. Williams responded for 10 minutes and never cut his session with the media short. While his gambling suspension painted him in a poor light, Williams is taking accountability and owning up to his action.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the first six games however, Detroit will be without potentially their most explosive receiving option. Williams didn’t make much of an impact as a rookie, as he had just one reception. However, that reception was a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Before suffering his ACL tear, Williams put on a dominant display in his final year at Alabama. Over 15 games, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Detroit is hoping that the wide receiver’s explosiveness will translate to success in Detroit.

Jameson Williams will be forced to put his Lions career on hold. However, the wide receiver is viewing his upcoming suspension as a speed bump. While he understands what he did was wrong, Williams is ready to bounce back and become the dominant receiver Lions fans are hoping for after his suspension.