As the Detroit Lions enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Lions may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Detroit Lions.

Training Camp Priorities

The Lions are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season with a focus on their upcoming training camp. Their priorities include developing chemistry with new additions to the roster such as rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Bear David Montgomery. They will also evaluate the performance of veterans like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aiden Hutchinson. Building depth at key positions is also crucial for their success. This is while establishing a winning culture under head coach Dan Campbell. Additionally, the team aims to stay healthy and avoid major injuries throughout training camp to ensure a strong start to the regular season. Lastly, the Lions will continue exploring ways to upgrade their roster, including perhaps doing some trades.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Lions entering training camp.

Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions made a bold move in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Jahmyr Gibbs as the No. 12 pick. The young running back possesses exceptional speed, agility, and vision. These make him a highly anticipated addition to the team. With Jamaal Williams no longer on the roster, Gibbs has an opportunity to be RB1 right out of the gate. With his explosive playmaking ability, Gibbs should have an immediate impact on the Lions' offense.

However, his arrival also raises questions about the future of the newly acquired David Montgomery. Recall that Montgomery is a proven commodity. He has amassed a total of more than 4,800 total yards in four NFL seasons. Who will take the RB1 spot? Despite drafting Gibbs, the Lions have not indicated any intention to part ways with Montgomery. This suggests that they may be open to considering trade offers for Gibbs if they receive an enticing offer that could strengthen other areas of their team. That might seem so counterintuitive given Gibbs' draft status. Still, we do not think he's untouchable, especially since he fetches a very strong package in return.

Josh Reynolds

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been a reliable player for the Lions since they acquired him in 2021. In one-and-a-half seasons with Detroit, Reynolds has put up 57 receptions for 479 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He brings size, speed, and route-running precision to the Lions' receiving corps.

However, the team's depth at the wide receiver position may put Reynolds on the trading block. They have emerging young talents and other established receivers competing for playing time. These include St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr, and Kalif Raymond. As such, Reynolds finds himself in a situation where he could be expendable for the right offer. While the Lions anticipate Reynolds playing a more prominent role in the upcoming season, they remain open to the possibility of trading him if a favorable trade opportunity arises.

Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker has established himself as a formidable offensive tackle. He has consistently showcased his skills and consistency on the field. For sure, Decker has been a crucial pillar of the Lions' offensive line. However, despite his proven ability, the Lions' front office has contemplated the possibility of trading Decker. This consideration primarily stems from the team's depth at the offensive tackle position, where they have guys like Germain Ifedi and Matt Nelson waiting in the wings.

While Decker's contributions are highly valued, the Lions recognize that a trade could provide an opportunity to strengthen other areas of the team. That's either through acquiring additional talent or draft capital. The potential trade of Decker would undoubtedly be a significant move. However, the team believes they have viable options to fill his void should they decide to make the trade.

Looking Ahead

In all, the Lions have a few players who could be traded this offseason, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Reynolds, and Taylor Decker. While these players are all talented, the Lions may be willing to trade them if they receive good offers.

Moving forward, the Detroit Lions are entering the 2023 NFL season with high expectations and the potential to surprise many. The team has made significant additions to their roster, which should bolster their depth. The Lions have also been teasing more varied formations and personnel sets, indicating a willingness to be creative and adapt their strategies.

The development of their rookies, such as Jahmyr Gibbs, will be crucial in determining the team's success. Additionally, the Lions have a good coaching staff led by Dan Campbell, who will be looking to establish a winning culture and identity for the team. Overall, the Lions have the pieces in place to make a strong campaign in the 2023 NFL season. Their fans should look forward to an exciting and potentially successful year.