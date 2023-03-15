Running back David Montgomery has been a driving force in the Chicago Bears backfield since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. But after four years with the team, Montgomery is set to depart in free agency, and it looks like he will be joining a division rival in the Detroit Lions. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Lions and former Bears’ RB David Montgomery reached agreement on a three-year, $18 million deal, including $11 million guaranteed, per source.” wrote Schefter.

According to Schefter, Montgomery has been given a three-year deal worth $18 million, with $11 million guaranteed. He will now join a Lions backfield that has been loaded with talent in recent years.

With the arrival of David Montgomery, it is all but guaranteed that Jamaal Williams has played his final down in Detriot.

In 2022, Williams was one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL. While sharing a backfield with D’Andre Swift, it was Williams who stole the show. On 262 carries, he recorded 1,066 receiving yards and a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the place of Williams, the Lions will add Montgomery, who when healthy is one of the NFL’s most underrated running backs.

Over his four seasons in Chicago, David Montgomery stuffed the stat sheet. Over 60 games and 915 carries, he recorded 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 155 receptions for 1,240 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In 2022, Montgomery shared the backfield with Khalil Herbert. Even while splitting carries, he continued to find success. He finished the campaign recording 801 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 16 games. Through the air, he added 34 receptions for 316 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

With his arrival, the Lions add a proven veteran to the position. Montgomery, along with Swift could once again set the Detriot backfield up for a big outing in 2023.