The Detroit Lions shocked most of the NFL world when they selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it wasn't that surprising for the Lions, who are expecting Gibbs to play a massive role in his rookie season.

After they drafted Gibbs, the Lions traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. While they signed David Montgomery, it's clear Detroit coverts Gibbs' skillset. As he begins to get acclimated to the playbook, running back coach Scottie Montgomery is looking for Gibbs to play physical, via John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated.

“Be physical. Just show physicality in every sense,” Montgomery said. “I know this guy's skillset from a speed, quickness, mental. I want him to be physical. If you're a tough team, you don't get toughness from the big guys. The big guys are going to be tough. If you're a tough team, your small guys are tough.

Montgomery is right in assessing Gibbs' small stature. The running back stands just 5'9” 198 lbs. However, what he lacks in size, Gibbs makes up for in playmaking ability. Playing for Georgia Tech and then Alabama at the college level, Gibbs ran for 2,132 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 103 receptions for 1,212 yards and eight additional scores.

But for all his flash, Montgomery wants Jahmyr Gibbs to be a physical runner. Detroit as a whole is looking to be a tough team, a hard matchup for any opponent. Now with the Lions, Gibbs must adapt to that mentality. Montgomery believes that if the RB does, he'll become much more well-rounded and put the Lions in a better place to succeed.