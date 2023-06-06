The Detroit Lions have some high expectations going into the 2023 NFL season, starting with quarterback Jared Goff. Speaking on his quarterback on Tuesday during minicamp, head coach Dan Campbell believes Goff is much better now than when he was with the Los Angeles Rams, reports ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

“He [Jared Goff] hung in there, and I think what you're seeing is a guy who just put his head down and worked on what he could, tried to improve on what he could, and now his confidence is really, it has grown, and along the way, he's matured as a quarterback. I mean, he's a better quarterback than he was there, in my opinion, because he can do more things. He's mentally on it.”

That is what Dan Campbell had to say about Jared Goff, which will go a long way with Lions faithful. Campbell has endeared himself to the Detroit fanbase with his hard-nose mentality and football guy demeanor, earning the respect of Lions fans and leading them to listen when he speaks. If Campbell says to follow Goff into battle, the Lions will follow Goff into battle.

This is the first season in quite some time that the Lions are coming in with expectations of a winning season. They ended last year by winning eight of their last ten games and now expect to get off on the right foot to start 2023. Subsequently, Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the rest of the Lions have a great opportunity to place themselves in Detroit lore forever with a standout season in 2023.