Bryson DeChambeau’s hilarious bounce back video after previous rope freakout at LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau vs the rope is a tale as old as time. Okay, maybe it is a tale that is just a couple of weeks old. Nevertheless, DeChambeau’s previous meltdown after walking into a rope at a LIV Golf event drew plenty of backlash on from fans. But DeChambeau was a good sport about it in the long run and recently posted a hilarious bounce back video in reference to the incident, per Golf Monthly.

The original incident, per O/Ver The Line on Twitter:

Breaking: Bryson Dechambeau survived an assassination attempt today at the LIV golf tournament. The rope in question has been an outspoken supporter of the PGA Tour on social media. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/i6EgL498fn — O/Ver The Line (@OverTheLine__) September 18, 2022

Bryson DeChambeau’s bounce back video:

Bryson DeChambeau proves that he can make it under ropes 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ww53veeg1x — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) September 28, 2022

Bryson DeChambeau is seen mentally preparing to make it under the rope. After successfully doing so without issue, a crowd of people began cheering him on. DeChambeau then shouted, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

It was a great response to the original incident. Many people immeditaely questioned his character after he displayed no shortage of frustration and anger at the LIV Golf event.

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the many golfers who ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. He was also one of the former PGA Tour members to take legal action in response to a suspension from the Tour. It was an all-around messy situation.

Bryson DeChambeau has become known for his booming drives. His ability to crush the ball off the tee is a spectacle to watch. It is something that has made him one of the most popular players in the sport. Nevertheless, his rope freakout damaged his reputation without question.

But this hilarious video should help improve his reputation.