The LIV Golf-PGA merger has been all of the talk since it went official. However, Brooks Koepka, one of the top in the sport, made some eye-opening comments about his teammate Matthew Wolff recently. The comments went viral prior to this weekend's outing in London. Now, Wolff has responded to the comments made by Koepka (h/t Alex Miceli of SI). Here's just some of what Wolff said in response to Koepka:

“I read the SI interview with our Captain Brooks Koepka and it was beyond disappointing to me. When I chose to join his Team in 2023, I did so with much optimism about my new home as part of Team Smash and equally as important the chance to be around and learn from a player of Brooks’s stature…Finally, I trust Brooks wants what is best for our team. But it’s hard to imagine his comments in his recent SI interview in any way line up with those priorities. This will be my last comment on this matter. I’m heading out today to the Centurion Club trying to help our team win this week. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and your respect for my privacy.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brooks Koepka has been vocal about a lot of things, including the debated PGA-LIV merger, but laying into one of his teammates certainly is an interesting way to go about things. And, Wolff's comments sure seem like he is bothered by them.

If Matthew Wolff doesn't turn it around soon on the golf course, perhaps a breakup with LIV is in the works, for better or for worse.