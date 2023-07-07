Brooks Koepka appears to be fed up with his LIV Golf teammate, and expressed his harsh opinions publicly on Thursday ahead of his weekend match in London.

Koepka is fed up with his teammate Matthew Wolff, who withdrew from a previous tournament in the final round after poor performance, which the leader of team Smash GC felt was a bad look, per Alex Miceli of Sports Illustrated.

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing,” said team captain Koepka.

“I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough.

Koepka laid it out in plain english at the end, leaving nothing to the imagination. He is evidently disappointed in his teammate's effort and showing in recent contests despite a great amount of skill that Wolff possesses as a former PGA Tour champion, and put it bluntly to the media.

“I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted.”

Wolff currently sits in 27th in the LIV golf standings, outside of the top-24 ranking that guarantees a spot in LIV next season. Even if he climbs back in, it is unlikely he will be on Koepka's Smash GC squad next year after this fallout.