Phil Mickelson did not say much about the PGA Tour's merger with LIV Golf at the U.S. Open Wednesday.

“I just don't want to waste any energy on it at the beginning of the week,” Mickelson said, via GOLF Magazine's Sean Zak.

Mickelson was a member of LIV Golf, which unified with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour June 6.

LIV was branded as “an innovative and transformational” approach to golf that included incredibly large payouts for its players. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund reportedly bankrolled $2 million to the league and had tournaments that had purses of $25 million in June 2022.

Phil Mickelson was reported to be paid $200 million to take part in LIV, and Dustin Johnson was reported to have been offered $150 million. Brooks Koepka, who recently won the PGA Championship, also had a high offer.

Zak said Mickelson has “plenty of thoughts” to share about the merger later.

The PGA Tour has been criticized for fighting against LIV Golf's model before merging for huge money. USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan said the PGA Tour “caved to Saudi blood money” and that it is now “in sports-washing business.”

Saudi Arabia has also been criticized for its human rights record, including the imprisonment and execution of political dissidents, among other histories. Families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks has also commented on the merger.

“PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA's unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia's reputation,” the families said via the organization 9/11 Families United.

CNBC said the Saudi PIF is the exclusive investor in the new golf agreement and has the right of refusal on any new investment.