Brooks Koepka is looking to take aim at his third US Open title this week at Los Angeles Country Club after winning his third PGA Championship title at Oak Hill just a few weeks ago. Despite one of golf’s majors on the horizon, the biggest story in the sport is still the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger, and Koepka decided to crack a joke about the situation during his US Open press conference.

Ahead of the US Open, Koepka spoke with the media, and of course, the subject turned to the controversial proposed LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger. The five-time major winner, who took a reported $100 million to jump to the Saudi-backed tour in 2022, says he’s not really following the drama.

“I haven't paid too much attention to it, honestly,” Koepka told reporters. “I've been trying to prep for this week. I'm just trying to make sure I come into a major championship — there's four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well.”

After sidestepping the LIV Golf situation, the golfer ended his presser in true Brooks Koepka fashion, making a joke about the situation.

“Thanks. See you at Travelers next week,” Kopeka said with a smile on his face.

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour event that follows the US Open, which Koepka will, of course, not be playing in. Still, the fact that he can have some fun with the whole situation shows he’s dialed in on golf and not the ongoing saga, which is why he is one of the favorites to win the tournament, only behind Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm at most sportsbooks.