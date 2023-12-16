Logan Paul has a message for anyone still doubting Jake Paul following his brother's victory over Andre August

Logan Paul has Jake Paul's back, firing a shot at Jake's doubters Friday.

Jake earned a victory over Andre August in the first round of their bout. It is safe to say that Logan was hyped for his brother.

Logan shared a reaction to Jake Paul's victory after the fight, via DAZN Boxing.

“Wow,” Logan said. “An uppercut from the heavens. Stop doubting Jake Paul.”

Jake Paul's victory

Jake, 26, was a favorite against August. Still, most people didn't predict such a quick knockout would occur. Paul utilized the uppercut and ended the fight early, however.

Paul's last knockout came back in 2021. This was arguably even more impressive, though.

It was a tremendous bounce-back effort for Paul following his defeat versus Tommy Fury. Fury was heavily favored against Paul, but Jake made things interesting and lost via split decision.

Paul's record now sits at 8-1 to go along with five knockouts. He still has plenty of doubters, with some referring to him strictly as a social media star instead of a boxer. But to Paul's credit, he hasn't made any excuses and has been able to embrace the criticism and continue to improve in the ring.

It's clear that Paul is working hard. The results are impossible to deny, regardless of one's thoughts on Paul. He will continue to improve moving forward, as Paul looks to find even more success.

It has yet to be revealed who Paul's next opponent will be, however. The one thing we do know is that Logan will continue to support his brother.