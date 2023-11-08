The time has come as Jake Paul‘s next opponent has been announced and it's not someone that is particularly noteworthy. Still, nonetheless, it's a respectable opponent in boxing.

Jake Paul is set to take on 12-fight boxing veteran Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO) on December 5th in Orlando, FL at the Caribe Royal. August is a 35-year-old American professional boxer who has been boxing professionally for the last 10 years but hasn't been as active fighting once in the last four years. He most recently defeated the undefeated Brandon Martin (7-0) via unanimous decision back in August.

This will be the first real test for Jake Paul against a legitimate professional boxer. Paul vows that he wants to be a world champion one day so fighting someone who has experience as a professional is a step in the right direction, even if it isn't a high-level opponent. Just being able to get valuable experience is something that is much needed in a sport like boxing.

Paul reiterated in a press release that he wants to become a world champion:

“I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life.”

Paul continued “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it's about more than business. Now, I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I'm coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

According to reports from Ariel Helwani, this fight will be contested at cruiserweight and will be eight rounds only.

Jake Paul is looking to prove that he is the best and on December 15th live on DAZN he gets the chance to prove that to everyone.