The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is located in Springfield, Massachusetts. Entry into the Hall of Fame is usually reserved for superstar, multiple-time All-Stars and Top 75 all-time caliber players, but Lou Williams fits a different prototype.

Lou Williams began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers later on, a franchise now dealing with the challenges of a future Hall-of-Fame shooting guard named James Harden. The 76ers are still marveling over a 50-point performance by Tyrese Maxey in a win over the Pacers.

Williams joined Paul George's ‘Podcast P With Paul George' in an episode published on Monday, sharing his thoughts on whether he believes he's done enough to warrant consideration for the Hall based on his many years as a prolific and dominant sixth man in the NBA.

“ I think when you think of the Hall of Fame, you think of the obvious guys, you know what I’m saying? You don’t think of the rest of the class. There’s a coach you’ve never heard of that’s going to go in the Hall of Fame that same year. There’s going to be some players, there’s going to be some person that’s a staff member that’s going to go in the Hall of Fame.

Crawford, Williams' Impact on the NBA

Williams believes that the tangible impact he made on the game of basketball, along with fellow sensational sixth man Jamal Crawford, is the reason why he deserves consideration, if not an election.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is about making an impact on the game that nobody else has been able to do,” Williams said.

“I honestly feel like I did enough,” Williams said.

Prior to Williams and Crawford thriving as the first man off the bench, Allen Iverson infamously decried his sixth man role upon returning from injury.

According to Williams, Crawford and himself made coming off the bench fashionable.

“I think Jamal [Crawford] and I have made an impact on the game where it’s not an embarrassing thing to be the sixth man on the team. It’s not frowned upon. These young guys are embracing it now.”

Williams averaged 13.9 points over the course of his career, which spanned from 2005 to 2022. He had a career high of 22.6 points for the Clippers in 2017-2018.

Williams is the only three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, along with Crawford.