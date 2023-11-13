The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling since the James Harden trade, and this stat proves just how bad it's been

Things seem to be falling apart for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After trading significant depth to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden, the star guard has struggled to perform with his new team. The Clippers have lost five straight games, the last four with Harden active.

So is Harden the problem, or did he just join as the Clippers were hitting a skid? This shocking stat sums it up well; The Clippers have been outscored by 67 points in just 125 minutes over 4 games with James Harden on the floor.

Interestingly, Harden isn't necessarily shooting poorly. He's connecting from the floor at a better then 47 percent clip. But he hasn't been able to find a rhythm with his new team. Harden looks passive and out of sync with the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

In his four games with the Clippers, Harden is averaging 13.5 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists. Those numbers are well down from last season, where he put up 21 points and more than 10 assists per night.

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine had some advice for Harden and the Clippers on Sirius XM NBA Radio, “In the stretches that I was watching, you know…Offensively, he's still a guy that can get downhill, he can shoot the floater. He does like to have the ball in his hands to do all that. So, if that's the case, then maybe bring him off the bench? Or, you know, find a line up in which he could get everyone around him better. I'll tell you what, Harden…it feels like for this team he needs to think about the assists and more or less the point. You've got enough guys that can shoot. He is a great playmaker, one of the best in the league. Maybe that would be more his role.”

It doesn't get any easier for the Clippers; tomorrow night they visit the defending champion Denver Nuggets.