Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams are two of the greatest bench scorers in NBA history. They are the only two players in league history to win three Sixth Man of the Year awards during their careers. Crawford won his Sixth Man of the Year awards in 2010, 2014, and 2016, while Williams won his awards in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

Williams recently spoke with TMZ Sports and made a case for himself and Jamal Crawford to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, per a tweet from Ball Don't Lie's official Twitter account:

“I definitely think we all Hall of Famers. We contributed to the game.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The only 3x Sixth Man Award winners: 🏀 Lou Williams

🏀 Jamal Crawford HOF worthy? pic.twitter.com/yMuE9r7xQC — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) August 22, 2023

Lou Williams, 36, played for six teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Houston Rockets — across his 17 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game across 1123 total regular-season games played in his career.

Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford, 43, played for nine different teams in his 20 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in 1327 regular-season games played in the pros.

Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford can each make a compelling argument for why they deserve to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. After all, they both had long careers in the NBA and are two of the best bench players in the history of the game, as evidenced by their six Sixth Man of the Year awards between them. Here's to hoping that Williams and Crawford will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame by the end of the decade.