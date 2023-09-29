It is a non-conference match-up for Minnesota as they host Louisiana. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Louisiana-Minnesota prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Louisiana enters the game at 3-1 on the season. It was a big win over Northwestern State to open the season, but it was followed by an upset at the hand of Old Dominion. Louisiana could not complete a comeback in that game and would fall 38-31. They would rebound though. The next week it was a 41-21 win over UAB, followed by a 45-48 victory over Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Minnesota goes into the game at 2-2. Minnesota opened the season by scoring ten points in under three minutes against Nebraska to get to 1-0. Then it was an easy win over Eastern Michigan. That was followed by a visit from North Carolina. The defense could not handle Drake Maye and would fall 31-13. Then last week, they allowed a major comeback. Minnesota was up 31-10 going into the fourth quarter, but Northwestern would force overtime, and win 37-34.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana-Minnesota Odds

Louisiana: +11.5 (-115)

Minnesota: -11.5 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Louisana Will Cover The Spread

Louisana started the season with Ben Wooldridge at quarterback. He has been injured though and Zeon Chriss has taken over. In his relief work against UAB, he was solid. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Last week was not as good though. He completed 22 of 29 passes and had an adjusted completion percentage of just under 80 percent. While he did throw for 249 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions and one more turnover-worthy pass. Chriss was also sacked twice and scrambled for positive yards five times.

Meanwhile, Chriss needs help from his wide receivers. This year, the most targeted player has been Neal Johnson, the tight end, but he has not been reliable. He has brought in just 11 of 19 targets for 104 yards while dropping three passes. Overall, Louisiana has four wide receivers all between 14 and 18 targets this year. Only Jacob Benards has hauled in more than two-thirds of his targets. Further, none of them have been huge threats after the catch. Benard leads the ground with just 4.6 yards after the catch this year.

The rushing game has been the best part of the offense this year for Louisiana. Jacob Jibodu has 311 yards this year on just 33 carries. He is getting great blocking and breaking away from tackles, averaging over nine yards per carry while scoring three times. Chriss has been solid too. He has scrambled for 149 yards but has a total of 215 yards rushing and four scored on the ground. Finally, Dre'lyn Washington has 191 yards and a score this year on just 21 carries. Overall, the running game is getting an amazing four yards beyond the line of scrimmage before first contact on average.

On defense, the pass rush has been solid. Louisiana has 17 sacks on the season so far. Cameron Whiteifled leads the way for Louisiana, with 13 quarterback pressures and three sacks this year. Jasper Wiliams also has three sacks on the year, as does Odes Kendre' Gant. Louisiana has also been solid against the run this year. They have 66 stops for offensive failures in 114 attempts. KC Ossai leads the wayside with 11, while Jasper Williams has 10. The biggest issue in the run game has been missed tackles, as they have 23 missed tackles this year in the run game.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

Minnesota is led by Athan Kaliakmanis. He has been solid this year, but not outstanding. On the year he is 59-107 passing for 599 yards. He has three touchdowns and three interceptions this year as well. Minnesota has decided to limit the passing attack this year. Kaliakmanis has not made any big-time throws this year according to PFF, while he has completed just 55.1 percent of his passes.

The Golden Gopher has mainly moved the ball through the ground game. Darius Taylor is the leader in that region. This year he has turned for 532 yards on 87 attempts. He is averaging over six yards per carry while getting over two yards before first contact this year from blocking. Taylor has forced 24 missed tackles and ran for over 15 yards ten times this year. He has also scored four times on the ground this year.

Further, Minnesota has been strong on defense. They have 50 stops for offensive failures on 89 attempts this year. Leading the way with Maverick Baranowski who has nine of those stops. Still, he has missed seven tackles so far in the run game. Overall, Minnesota has missed 24 tackles in the run game this year, and many of those missed tackles have led to the offense moving the chains. Minnesota has been good in pass coverage though. They have six interceptions already this year, with another seven pass breakups. They have been involved in some high-flying games though which could have been easy wins for Minnesota. Minnesota has allowed seven passing touchdowns as well this year. The starting corner has been one of the issues. While they have broken up passes, they have allowed a similar amount of contested catches for touchdowns.

Final Louisiana-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Minnesota could easily be 3-1 on the season, if not 4-0. They let up a late comeback to Northwestern, who randomly found their offensive groove. Meanwhile, nothing they did was right against North Carolina and they fell. The passing attack has been sub-par this year, and that has been an issue. Meanwhile, Louisiana has been solid. The passing attack is not great, but it has been good enough. The same goes for the running game. they have found ways to win games regardless of performance. The only way Minnesota covers this spread is through the Turner game. Minnesota has not forced enough turnovers, and Louisiana has not shown they will give Neigh to make it a game. Louisiana has a balanced enough offensive to keep this close.

