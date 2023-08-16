Lyney is a 5-star Pyro character arriving in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 4.0 alongside his assistant Lyney. While he may have a lot of tricks up his sleeve, his build doesn't have to be tricky. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about the magician Lyney, his abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Lyney Weapon and Artifact Build

Lyney Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Lyney's abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow character. His normal attack has up to four attacks with his bow. His charged attack allows him to aim his shots. This deals Pyro Damage when charged. His charged attack has two levels based on how long he charges it. The first level fires a normal Pyro-infused arrow. The second level does the same, but also summons a Grin-Malkin Hat upon enemy hit, which taunts nearby enemies. This charge attack also consumes a portion of Lyney's HP, while giving him a stack of Prop Surplus (up to five).

His skill, Bewildering Lights, clears all of Lyney's Prop Surplus stacks and deals AoE Pyro DMG in front of Lyney. Damage for this skill increases with the number of stacks. If a Grin-Malkin Hat is on the field when Lyney uses this skill, it will explode and deal AoE Pyro DMG. His Elemental Burst, Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade, will turn Lyney into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly. When enemies come close to Lyney in this form they will get hit by an instance of Pyro DMG. Once the Burst duration ends, or if Lyney uses his Skill, he will turn back to normal, deal AoE Pyro DMG around him, summon a Grin-Malkin Hat, and gain one Prop Surplus Stack.

Lyney is capable of dealing a lot of Pyro DMG in one go. Be it with his Charged Attack or his skill, if ever you need to burn enemies, Lyney is the one to call. Players do have to make sure his HP is always up so that he can gain Prop Surplus stacks, however. Other than that, Lyney is pretty straightforward.

Lyney Weapon Guide

The First Great Magic: DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48% (+4%/+8%/+12% for each Refinement level). When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10% (+2%/+2%/+2% for each Refinement level).

This is Lyney's BiS bow at the moment as it buffs his Charged attack, which will be one of his main sources of damage. Not only that but the secondary effects are also useful for Lyney, especially if you have another Pyro character in your team. This gives him a pretty big ATK boost, and the additional Movement SPD is not something to scoff at as well.

Polar Star: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48% (+2.5%/+5%/+7.5%/+12% for each Refinement level). The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

This weapon focuses on increasing Lyney's damage in more ways than one, specifically on his Skill and Burst. As Lyney will likely be using a combination of his Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Skill, it's very possible to always maintain at least two or three stacks of the ATK boost from the bow. This helps boost his ultimate as well.

Scion of the Blazing Sun: After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60%/75%/90%/105%/120% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28%/35%/42%/49%/56% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s.

This weapon buffs Lyney's Charged Attack DMG, while also dealing some additional DMG on the side. This will turn Lyney into a Charge Attack character, so the player should make sure to build around that if they choose to go down that route. By that, I mean you will need a constant healer to top up Lyney's HP thanks to the Level 2 Charge Attack's HP cost.

The Stringless: Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%/30%/36%/43%/48%.

This is one of two F2P options and is pretty good as it increases Lyney's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. The only downside of this bow is that it will lower his Basic and Charged ATK damage, so the player will have to compensate through their Artifacts.

Song of Stillness: After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

This is another F2P option as the bow is craftable. It takes advantage of the fact that Lyney will likely receive healing a lot thanks to his Charged Attack cost. However, this means the player needs to have a constant source of healing to maximize the effect.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lyney Artifact Guide

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

This upcoming artifact set looks like it was made for Lyney, as not only does it increase his Charged Attack DMG, but he can constantly increase his CRIT Rate thanks to the HP cost. The player will likely always have 3 stacks up for the 4-piece effect, which gives Lyney up to 36% CRIT Rate. With good Artifact Main and Sub stats, this can easily turn Lyney into a dealer of huge damage.

4-piece Vermillion Hereafter

ATK +18%.

After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character's HP decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This further increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled.

This acts in a similar way to the Marechaussee Hunter Artifact set, but needs a little bit of setup. Lyney first has to use his Elemental Burst to activate Nascent Light. They then have to use their Charged Attack to lose HP and increase the 4-piece effect's buff. You won't get the CRIT Rate like in Marechaussee Hunter, but if you have a high enough CRIT Rate anyway it shouldn't matter that much.

For main stats, aim for ATK% Sands, Pyro DMG Bonus Goblet, and either CRIT Rate or DMG Crown.

4-piece Wanderer's Troupe

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

This is the F2P option as chances are the player will have a surplus of Wanderer's Troupe artifacts lying around. You primarily want this for the increase in Charged Attack DMG in the 4-piece effect, but the Increased Elemental Mastery also helps if you plan to use Lyney in an Elemental Reaction team.

Lyney Team Guide

Players can run either a Pyro Team or a Reaction Team when using Lyney. Mono-Pyro teams will be more effective if Lyney has The First Great magic, as that will increase his damage by up to 48% on R1. Otherwise, it might be a better idea to run a Reaction team instead.

Mono-Pyro Team

Lyney Lyney will serve as the main DPS of the group dealing damage using his Charged Attack and Skill once he has enough Stacks

Sub-DPS This can be Dehya as she can provide resistance to interruption. You can also bring Xiangling for Guoba.

Healer/Buffer Preferably, the player should bring Bennett, as he can provide both the healing that Lyney will need to counteract his Charged Attack cost, as well as the ATK buff to power Lyney up even more.

Flex The player can bring a Shielder like Zhongli here, or a support like Lynette, Kazuha, or Sucrose for crowd control.



Reaction Team

Lyney Lyney will provide the Pyro infusions using his Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Anemo Support An Anemo character like Kazuha or Sucrose can serve as both the Crowd Control, as well as the Swirl applicator.

Reaction Support Melt or Vaporise will be the main source of Reaction damage in this comp. They have to be off-field, however, as Lyney will be the one applying the Pyro to activate the reactions. That means Characters like Layla, Rosaria, Ayato, or Ganyu would work well.

Healer/Buffer Bennett is still one of the best options for the player. This would also help if the player has The First Great Magic on Lyney, as it would give him at least 16% bonus ATK.



That's all for our guide on Lyney's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Lyney is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.0. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get him. He will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.