Lyney is a playable character coming to Genshin Impact Version 4.0 with the release of Fontaine. Check out Lyney's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Lyney Details

“Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?”

“Psectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. He is a 5-star Pyro Bow character and is one of the first characters from Fontaine to be playable.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT Rate %, gaining up to 19.2% on max Ascension. His birthday is currently unknown. His Astrolabe name is “Felis Fuscus” meaning Black Cat and his affiliation is the Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine.

For the English voiceover, Daman Mills voices Lyney. Mills also voices Blade from Honkai: Star Rail, Frieza from the Dragon Ball series, and Weiss from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

For the Japanese voiceover, Hiro Shimono provides Lyney's voice. He voices Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kmetsu no Yaiba, Rex from the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and Yone from League of Legends.

Lyney Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Lyney to 90.

Emperor of Fire and Iron is not yet released as of Version 3.8 and is expected to release in Version 4.0. Rainbow Rose is also not available and will release with Fontaine in 4.0.

168 Dandelion Seed

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, and Primo Geovishap): 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Fatui drops: 18 Recruit's Insignia 30 Sergeant's Insignia 36 Lieutenant's Insignia

Emperor of Fire and Iron drops: 46 Emperor's Resolution

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Lyney Talent Materials

Each of Lyney's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. The Talent Level-Up Materials will be released along with Fontaine in Version 4.0.

Fatui drops: 6 Recruit's Insignia 22 Sergeant's Insignia 31 Lieutenant's Insignia

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Fairness 21 Guide to Fairness 38 Philosophies of Fairness

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Primordial Greenblume

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Lyney Skills

Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Plunging Attack

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Charged Attack

Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.

While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired. Different effects will occur based on the time spent charging. Charge Level 1: Fires off a Pyro-infused arrow, dealing Pyro DMG. Charge Level 2: Fires off a Prop Arrow that deals Pyro DMG, and upon hit, it will summon a Grin-Malkin Hat.

When firing the Prop Arrow, and when Lyney has more than 60% HP, he will consume a portion of his HP to obtain 1 Prop Surplus stack. Max 5 stacks.

The lowest Lyney can drop to through this method is 60% of his Max HP.

Grin-Malkin Hat

Can taunt nearby opponents and attract their attacks. Each opponent can only be taunted by the Hat once every 5s.

The Hat's endurance is a percentage of Lyney's Max HP.

If destroyed, or if its duration expires, it will fire off a Pyrotechnic Strike at 1 nearby opponent, dealing Pyro DMG.

1 Hat can exist at any given time.

Fundamental Force: Pneuma

At certain intervals, when the Prop Arrow hits an opponent, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend on that opponent's location, dealing Pneuma-aligned Pyro DMG.

Elemental Skill: Bewildering Lights

Lyney does a flourish with his hat, unleashing a firework surprise!

When used, he will clear all current Prop Surplus stacks and deal AoE Pyro DMG to opponents in front of him. DMG will be increased according to the stacks cleared, and this will also regenerate Lyney's HP based on his Max HP. If the fireworks hit opponents, the number of stacks will be the basis for Energy restoration to Lyney.

When a Grin-Malkin Hat created by Lyney is on the field, the fireworks will cause it to explode, dealing AoE Pyro DMG equal to that of a Pyrotechnic Strike.

The DMG dealt through the Grin-Malkin Hat in this way is considered Charged Attack DMG.

This Talent can be unleashed while in Aiming Mode

“Everyone knows that magicians will intentionally misdirect the audience… Ah, yes, while you were looking my way, the hat and assistant over there have both disappeared… Fascinating, is it not?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elemental Burst: Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade

Unleashing his magic, Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly. (Not to be mistaken for the Grin-Malkin Hat. They're two different props!)

When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets close to opponents, it will send flames falling down on them, dealing at most 1 instance of Pyro DMG to each opponent. When the duration ends or Lyney uses his Elemental Skill, he will dismiss the Grin-Malkin Cat and ignite fireworks that deal AoE Pyro DMG, summon 1 Grin-Malkin Hat, and grant himself 1 Prop Surplus stack.

“Watch closely now. This is a time for miracles, and it belongs just to the two of us!”

Passive Talents

Trivial Observations

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map.

Perilous Performance

If Lyney consumes HP via firing a Prop Arrow, the Grin-Malkin Hat summoned when this Prop Arrow hits will deal 80% more ATK as DMG.

Conclusive Ovation

When dealing DMG to opponents affected by Pyro, Lyney will receive the following buffs: DMG increased by 60% at base. Each Pyro party member other than Lyney will cause this effect to receive a further 20% bonus.

Lyney can gain a total of 100% increased DMG to opponents affected by Pyro in this way.

Lyney Constellations

Whimsical Wonders

Lyney can have 2 Grin-Malkin Hats present at once.

Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon 2 Grin-Malkin Hats and grant Lyney 1 extra stack of Prop Surplus. This effect can occur once every 15s.

Loquacious Lure

When Lyney is on the field, he will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every 2s.

This will increase his CRIT DMG by 20%. Max 3 stacks. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field.

Prestidigitation

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed

After an opponent is hit by Lyney's Pyro Charged Attack, this opponent's Pyro RES will be decreased by 25% for 6s.

To Pierce Enigmas

Increases the Level of Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

A Contrary Smile

When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, he will fire a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised that will deal 100% of a Pyrotechnic Strike's DMG. This DMG is considered Charged Attack DMG.



Lyney Official Introduction: Those flowers in the mirror… who are they for?

“Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?”

– A riddle Lynette set for her younger brother Freminet while blowing on the surface of her tea.

With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.

Judgment uses truth to deliver justice. Magic uses facade to reach people's hearts.

Even if the whole audience knows that everything that takes place on stage is simply trickery and deception, they'll still be dazzled when they're brought face to face with a miracle. Long before the magician's elegant curtain call, the thunder of the cheering and applause will be deafening.

On stage, Lyney is a Great Magician in the eyes of all. Off stage, he's a reliable older brother, courteous visitor, and devoted friend.

His every move is a pleasant surprise, every word a reason to smile. His whole being is like an indecipherable enigma that you just can't help trying to solve.

If you suddenly find yourself so close to him that you're confiding your innermost thoughts, don't be too surprised.

After all, what is a magician if not an expert in stealing hearts?